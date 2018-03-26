14-year-old girl accused of making terrorist threats toward Harper Woods schools

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody Monday on accusations that she made terrorist threats toward Harper Woods Middle School and Harper Woods High School.

Officials at the schools said they received a threat of violence Tuesday that was distributed through the social media app LIPSI. The threat specifically indicated that there would be a shooting on Wednesday, police said.

Harper Woods police said they identified the person responsible for the threat and took her into custody. She is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility pending charges of making a terrorist threat.

The girl is a student at Harper Woods Middle School and lives in Eastpointe, police said.

Making a terrorist threat holds a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

