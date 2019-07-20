News

14-year-old girl dies in Detroit crash, found unresponsive on ground outside vehicle

Vehicle rolled over

By Natasha Dado

Police responded to the scene of the crash and found the girl unresponsive on the ground outside a gray 2007 Chevy Impala. 

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl was killed in a Detroit crash that happened around 2:55 a.m. Saturday near Capitol and Littlefield. 

The vehicle rolled over, police said. There was no other vehicle at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.  

Police did not provide any additional information on the crash. 

