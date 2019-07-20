14-year-old girl dies in Detroit crash, found unresponsive on ground outside vehicle

Police responded to the scene of the crash and found the girl unresponsive on the ground outside a gray 2007 Chevy Impala.

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl was killed in a Detroit crash that happened around 2:55 a.m. Saturday near Capitol and Littlefield.

The vehicle rolled over, police said. There was no other vehicle at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any additional information on the crash.

