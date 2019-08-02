15-year-old boy shot while riding bicycle through Detroit park

DETROIT - A 15-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after being shot while riding his bicycle through a park on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. Thursday near Schoenherr Street and Fairmount Drive.

Police said the boy was riding his bicycle through the park when he was shot. A group of men were gambling and someone in the group opened fire, according to police. The teen was struck and rushed to a hospital.

The teen is in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.