DETROIT - A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound on Greenfield Road on Detroit's west side, police said.

The teenager was taken to the hospital by medical officials after a call came from the 9300 block of Greenfield Road. Police said they found out the shooting had happened in the 11300 block of Greenfield Road.

The boy said he was shot by somebody he knew, but officers are still investigating if that's the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.