15-year-old Central High School student charged with sexual assault

DETROIT, Mich. - A 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault after an incident at Central High School on Oct. 8.

According to authorities, at about 3 p.m., the boy allegedly took two cellphones from a 15-year-old girl's victim’s desk. She followed him into a hallway to get her phone back, when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and forced her to a back stairway. Once in the hallway, he choked her, pulled her down the stairs and sexually assaulted the victim, prosecutors said.

He has been charged with: two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and larceny of less than $200.

A $25,000 cash bond was ordered, pending a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 26. If bond is posted, the boy must have no contact, direct or indirectly, with the victim or any potential witness in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.