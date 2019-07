DETROIT - A 16-year-old boy was shot outside a fireworks tent near the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads.

Police said he was riding his bike through the area Tuesday morning when he was shot.

Police believe the boy may have tried to knock on the tent when someone inside the tent shot him. Authorities are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to find out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

