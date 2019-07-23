Man wanted for shooting 16-year-old trying to buy fireworks on Detroit's west side, police say

A man suspected of shooting a teenager who was trying to buy fireworks July 2, 2019, on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said they are searching for a 31-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old who was trying to buy fireworks on Detroit's west side.

Police said the teenager was shot at 12:18 a.m. July 2 in the 15000 block of Joy Road.

The teenager was trying to buy fireworks from a tent on the corner of Greenfield and Joy roads, according to authorities.

The 31-year-old fired shots from inside the tent, officials said.

The 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital. He is stable, medical officials said.

Police said the 31-year-old man, shown in the picture above, has a medium complexion and a medium build.

Anyone who has seen the man or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640.

