16-year-old Detroit boy facing charges after 13-year-old girl gives birth in toilet

DETROIT - A 13-year-old Detroit girl gave birth in a toilet Monday night, and members of her family said they didn't know she was pregnant.

Now, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 16-year-old Detroit boy on suspicion of having sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl.

He is accused of having sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl several times since July 2018. He has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 15 years old.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 20 at 1:30 p.m. If the 16-year-old posts the $5,000 bond, he is not allowed to have contact with the girl or any other minor child under the age of 16 unless supervised.

The girl is heavyset and was still having periods during the pregnancy. She gave birth to a baby boy at a home on Edinborough Road on the city's west side.

The baby and girl were taken to a local hospital.

