16-year-old sentenced to prison for fatal shooting outside Hype Athletic Center in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - There were tense moments in a courtroom Wednesday as a mother shared her grief of losing her son with a judge.

Shannon McNally's son, Devin Woods, was fatally shot outside the Hype Athletic Center in Wayne on Nov. 26, 2018. Woods was 19 years old.

Antoine Perry, 16, was charged as an adult with murder. He was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison Wednesday.

"I wake up crying," McNally said. "I go to sleep crying, and I hope he feels the pain every day that I feel knowing that I'll never be able to talk to my son again."

Police said they believe Woods set up a drug deal outside of the athletic center to purchase marijuana and he allegedly tried to take the marijuana without paying for it. Woods was shot multiple times.

The judge also ordered both families involved to stay away from each other. McNally said Perry's family has been threatening her.

