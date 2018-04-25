17-year-old Inkster boy accused of selling marijuana-infused Fruity Pebbles to students

WAYNE, Mich. - A 17-year-old Inkster boy was arrested Wednesday for selling marijuana to students at the Tinkham Educational Center, police said.

Investigators said Rawn Emanuel Williams was selling cannabis-infused Fruity Pebbles to students at the school.

Williams was arraigned Friday on a charge of delivering and manufacturing marijuana. He's being held on $10,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 8.

