17-year-old shot in Inkster during attempted armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left a 17-year-old man injured Saturday morning.

The victim was walking down Chestnut Avenue near Moore Street when two men approached and attempted to rob him, police said.

A shot was fired at the victim striking him in the lower leg. The victim managed to get away, and call 911.

The two men who approached the victim are black, and were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

If you have any information call 734-287-5000.

Attempted Armed Robbery: At approximately 2 15 AM on 05/11 MSP Detectives were sent to 3246 Moore St, Inkster for a 17 year old male gunshot victim. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking down Chestnut near Moore Street. pic.twitter.com/ccFQMkJO1e — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 11, 2019

