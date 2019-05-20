178 cats removed from West Bloomfield Township home

One of the cats rescued from what is being called the largest animal hoarding case in Oakland County history.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Animal control officers removed 178 cats from a West Bloomfield Township home in the 1700 block of Elsie Drive from April 24 to May 17.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office plans on reviewing the case for new information.

Officials said the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center will seek animal neglect and abuse charges against the West Bloomfield Township homeowner in what is being called the largest animal hoarding case in Oakland County history.

To date, 60 of the seized felines have been humanely euthanized because of severe illness or aggression.

“This is the worst animal hoarding case I have seen in my entire career,” Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center manager Bob Gatt said. “These cats were living in deplorable conditions. They were not provided with the adequate care necessary to maintain good health.”

Many of the cats that were removed from the house were suffering from a variety of health issues including upper respiratory infections, fleas, skin infections, ear mites and malnutrition. A number of female cats have also given birth since arriving at the shelter.

BREAKING: An Oakland County record has been broken. 178 cats found inside a West Bloomfield Township home located at 1790 Elsie Drive.



Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for possible changes.



60 of the 178 have been euthnaized. @TheOaklandPress pic.twitter.com/QSHGyYHsqf — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) May 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.