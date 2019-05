DETROIT - Two people were shot early Friday morning on Laing near Whittier near Kelly on Detroit's east side.

Investigators told Local 4 the men were sitting in a red Nissan when another vehicle drove by and opened fire.

An 18-year-old man was killed in this incident.

The second victim is a 22-year-old man. He is hospitalized.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.