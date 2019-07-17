18-year-old man killed while attending block party with brother in Detroit

Police investigate the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at the intersection of Appoline Street and Buena Vista Avenue on Detroit's west side on July 14, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday while attending a block party with his brother on Detroit's west side, police said.

The man and his brother were at a block party at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the area of Appoline Street between Buena Vista and Grand River avenues, officials said.

At some point during the party, the brother realized the 18-year-old had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injury, according to medical officials.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

