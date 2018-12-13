18-year-old shot in Downtown Detroit; police looking for 3 suspects

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for suspects accused of being involved in a shooting that happened in the heart of downtown Detroit.

An 18-year-old was shot in the face around 5 p.m. on Woodward Avenue at Grand Circus Park, just blocks away from Comerica Park and Ford Field.

The scene has calmed along Woodward Avenue.

Trajan Bankston was in the area at the time of the shooting.

"I was close enough. I knew somebody got shot," Bankston said. "I heard the gunshots."

Bankston and others ran for cover, unsure where the threat was coming from and wondering where the shooter could be heading.

The investigation revealed three people, two men and a woman, approached a fourth man near a statue at Grand Circus Park. Police said surveillance video captured the argument.

"It appears from the video the suspect recognized the victim before they approached him," Detroit police Capt. Rodney Cox said. "And, for whatever reason, the altercation escalated into a shooting."

Someone in the trio shot the man in his face at close range. All three people took off running, but police are confident they will identify the trio.

"Downtown has several Green Light cameras (and) HD cameras. This is not the place to commit a crime or participate in criminal activity," Cox said.

The victim is listed as in stable condition, according to police.

