19-year-old driver arrested after fleeing police on Belle Isle, crashing

DETROIT - A 19-year-old Detroit man was arrested after a police pursuit and crash Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

Police checked the registration plate on a Dodge Challenger and discovered the registered owner was a parole absconder with convictions for carjacking and robbery. Police conducted a traffic stop Friday at 6:50 p.m.

The vehicle stopped, and the trooper waited for backup. When a Department of Natural Resources unit arrived, the driver fled the scene and the trooper activated his siren and pursued the vehicle as it went onto Jefferson Avenue from the MacArthur Bridge, according to police.

The trooper stopped pursuit, as is department policy, and shut down his lights and sirens. He drove normally as the driver of the Dodge continued on Jefferson Avenue toward Van Dyke Avenue.

The officer continued down Jefferson Avenue and saw the suspect vehicle on Van Dyke Avenue north of Jefferson Avenue, where it had crashed into an electric pole.

Police found the 19-year-old driver walking away and placed him under arrest for warrant violation and fleeing police. The driver is to be lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

There was a passenger in the Dodge who was transported to a local hospital

