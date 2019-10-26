19-year-old man shot multiple times while taking out trash in Detroit

The victim is being treated for non-fatal injuries. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times while taking out the trash with his brother at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Detroit on East Vernor Highway, according to Detroit police.

The brothers were approached by two men who announced a holdup before shooting the victim and fleeing.

The first suspect is described as a 19-year-old black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, who was wearing a black hoodie and armed with a handgun, according to officials.

The second suspect was also described as a black man, also 19 and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, wearing a black jacket, according to officials.

Detroit police are investigating.

