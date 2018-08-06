19-year-old woman dead after crash in Detroit; Warren police were following driver

DETROIT - One woman is dead after a police chase in Warren turned into a fatal crash on Detroit's east side Sunday night.

Warren police were following a green Ford Taurus around 9 p.m. Sunday after ignoring a stop sign on Fairport and Lappin. The Taurus then hit the vehicle with the 19-year-old victim and a 15-year-old boy. That vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a home.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old woman died, and the 15-year-old boy is listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is a 28-year-old woman from Detroit and is at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the crash.

