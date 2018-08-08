Prosecutor: Woman was on drugs, fleeing police in deadly Detroit crash on Lappin

DETROIT - An Otter Lake woman is facing charges for her part in car crash that killed a 19-year-old woman on Detroit's east side.

Alyssa Marie Verbeke, 28, was allegedly fleeing Warren police and driving under the influence of drugs when she struck the victim's vehicle about 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairport and Lappin streets in Detroit.

After the crash, Verbeke fled on foot but was apprehended by Warren police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman driving the car that Verbeke struck was Daziah Tanae Crawford, 19. She was transported to a hospital where she died. A 15-year-old boy was in the vehicle with Crawford. He also was transported to a hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Verbeke was treated for injuries at a hospital.

She is charged with:

Second-degree murder

Fleeing a police officer first-degree

Reckless driving causing death

Operating a vehicle with license suspended, revoked, or denied, causing death

Controlled substance -- possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

