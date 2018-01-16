2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire in Rose Township

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four people were killed in a mobile home fire in Rose Township on Tuesday morning.

Among the victims were two adults and two kids. Two others suffered serious burns. Fire crews are still on the scene.

This story is developing.

Metro North Troopers are out with a structure fire at 4243 Wakewood Ct in Rose Twp, Troops on scene are confirming four fatalities. 2 adults, 2 children. Two others severely burned. Fire department still working. pic.twitter.com/xIsMciPAdg — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 16, 2018

