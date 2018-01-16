News

2 adults, 2 kids dead after mobile home fire in Rose Township

By Ken Haddad
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four people were killed in a mobile home fire in Rose Township on Tuesday morning.

Among the victims were two adults and two kids. Two others suffered serious burns. Fire crews are still on the scene.

This story is developing.

