2 buildings in Downtown Detroit receive bomb threats

DETROIT - The Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at 400 Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit received bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

No evacuations have been announced. It's not known if the threats were at all credible or how they were made -- either by phone or email, or some other method.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said their office was made aware of a bomb threat sent by email Thursday in Ann Arbor. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Meanwhile, there have been dozens of reports of bomb threats across the country on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of bomb threats being reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the US, various local media and police depts. report. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2018

NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau:



“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide and are not considered credible at this time." — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2018

ClickOnDetroit has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Here's a look at what one of the common email bomb threats looks like:

On Wednesday, Detroit police investigated a bomb threat at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Downtown Detroit. Officials said they received a telephone threat indicating there were three bombs outside the building.

Members of the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad and K-9 units were being used for the search outside. The all-clear was given after a thorough search.

