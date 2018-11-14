2 charged in fatal shooting of Sterling Heights man stopped at Detroit traffic light

DETROIT - Two Metro Detroit men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at a traffic light in Detroit.

Courtney Deandre Sweeney, 30, of Clinton Township, and Dajuan Anton Irving, 29, of Warren, have been charged in connection with the death of Dorian Dante Heath, 24, of Sterling Heights.

Police said Heath was with three other men in the a black Lexus ES 350 around 2:20 a.m. Nov. 7 when they stopped for a red light at Gratiot Avenue and St. Antoine Street in Detroit.

Sweeney and Irving were in separate vehicles and fired weapons into the Lexus, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus sped away from the intersection and flagged down Detroit police officers, who escorted them to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Heath was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. The other men were treated for their injuries, police said.

Sweeney and Irving are charged with first-degree murder, weapons discharge from a vehicle causing death, three counts of assault with intent to murder and five felony firearms violations.

They were arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 27.

They are being held at the Wayne County Jail, officials said.

