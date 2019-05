Two adults were pulled from the fire.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were critically injured in a fire Monday at the Vista Lake Apartments, according to the Shelby Township Fire Department.

The adults were pulled from the fire. Officials said the fire was contained to the one apartment.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and still being investigated.

