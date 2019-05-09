Family recalls fond memories of couple killed after Shelby Township apartment catches fire

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Shelby Township couple died from their injuries Tuesday after their apartment caught fire Monday.

Richard Brock, 75, and Janet Brock, 74, died after their unit at Vista Lake Apartments on Shelby Road between 24 Mile and 25 Mile roads went up in flames. The fire was contained to the unit.

Family members shared fond memories of the Brocks this week.

"Richard, this past Sunday, was over the house and made lamb chops. He was a great cook, a great barbecue cook, and he loved his Weber grill," said family member Janos Szathmari.

The couple's grandson, Greg Johnson, said he would remember his grandfather's cooking.

"He was an excellent cook, yeah. That was one of the things, that and singing. He could cook like Emeril Lagasse and sing like Frank Sinatra," Johnson said.

The family described the couple as loving, friendly and helpful.

"She was amazing. The way to describe her is just kind and pure in every way," Johnson said of his grandmother.

The fire remains under investigation.

