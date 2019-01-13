2 dead, 1 injured in crash involving DDOT bus on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two people died and one was critically injured Sunday in a crash involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, sources confirmed to Local 4.

The crash happened after a vehicle and DDOT bus collided at Meyers and Curtis on the city's northwest side. The vehicle rear-ended a DDOT bus. As a result, the back-seat passenger was thrown out of the front windshield landing on the hood of the vehicle. Three people were inside the vehicle. The front and back end passengers both died at the scene.

The male driver, who is 20-25 years old, is in critical condition and fighting for his life at a hospital.

The front seat passenger, a man, was 20-25 years old. The back seat passenger, a woman, was also 20-25 years old. None of the victims have been identified. One passenger on the bus suffered a broken leg.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

