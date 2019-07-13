2 Detroit men charged in murder of gay man

The charges against Detroit residents Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson, 30, were announced by Worthy's office Saturday.

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with the murder of Diano Johnson, a gay man.

Both were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in Johnson's death. Prosecutors charged Brock and Wilson with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm and six counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brock was also charged with arson, for allegedly setting Johnson’s car on fire. The defendants are expected to be arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

On June 19, Brock arranged to meet Johnson after the pair met on Facebook. Brock allegedly locked Johnson in the trunk of his car and picked up Wilson.

Wilson and Johnson also allegedly obtained a firearm and drove Johnson to an east-side location, where they dragged him from the car and shot him multiple times. The following morning, Brock allegedly set Johnson’s car on fire, burning his legs in the process.

Detroit police officers discovered Johnson’s body June 21. An investigation by police led to the arrest of Brock on June 25, and Wilson on Friday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office assigned the case to Special Prosecutor Jaimie Powell Horowitz of the Fair Michigan Justice Project.

FMJP is a program that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons. This is the second FMJP case in three days.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Demetris Nelson with the murder of one gay man and assault with the intent to murder another.

“When members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community are targets of violence, the Fair Michigan Justice Project is ready to vigorously prosecute these cases. These horrifying allegations demonstrate the ongoing need for determined efforts to bring justice for all,” Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said.

