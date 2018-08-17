2 doses of Narcan used to rescue overdose victim, Royal Oak police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - It took two doses of Narcan, also known as naloxone, to save the life of a 31-year-old overdose victim, according to a release from Royal Oak police.

The victim's mother found her son on the floor unconscious, struggling to breathe early Friday morning. She suspected his condition was connected to narcotics and she called 911.

While she was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher her son stopped breathing. The dispatcher was able to coach her through CPR procedures.

Royal Oak police officers rushed to the residence and took over the effort to save the victim's life. They administered Narcan, and said the victim began to show improvement.

Paramedics with the Royal Oak Fire Department arrived and gave the victim another dose of Narcan, which is when he began to regain consciousness.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for treatment and is expected to recover.

