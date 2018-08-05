2 Family Dollar stores victim to armed robbery by 1 man, police say

DETROIT - Police believe one man is responsible for two armed robberies at Family Dollar stores Friday.

Authorities said two Family Dollar stores were robbed between 7:30 and 8 p.m. One is located in the 19700 block of Mound Road and the other in the 8000 block of 7 Mile Road. In both cases, a man entered the store, grabbed several items from the store shelves and went to the cash registers, where he produced a handgun. Both clerks complied handing the man money from their registers.

There were no injuries reported.

The man is described as a black man, age 25 to 30. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has a light complexion and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants, black shoes and a black watch. He was armed with a revolver.

