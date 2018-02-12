2 gunmen barricaded in Detroit homes after 2 women killed, officer shot

DETROIT - Two gunmen are barricaded inside homes in Detroit after two women were killed and a police officer was shot in the knee.

The Detroit police officer is expected to be OK after being shot Sunday night near East Outer Drive and Ryan Road.

Police from multiple agencies have surrounded the area. Several roads and streets in the area are blocked off.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday police were called to Lamont Street on a report of shots fired. That's when the officer was shot in the knee. He is in stable condition.

Off-duty officer also shot

Another police officer who was off-duty also was shot. That officer, who works with the Detroit Public Schools Police Department (DPSCD), was shot in his thigh. He is expected to be OK.

His wife is one of the women who was killed, according to the DPSCD chief. The chief said the gunman was dating the niece of one of the victims. She is missing. Her family fears she is barricaded with the gunman inside one of the homes.

More info: Suspected gunman is dating niece of a fatal victim. Family can’t find her, afraid she’s inside w/ barricaded gunman. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/xG5A1NjPbf — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 12, 2018

Victims are relatives

Two women, who are relatives, were shot and killed. One of the women was in her 70s. She was a grandmother.

The two gunmen are in separate homes that are nextdoor to each other. Family of one of the gunmen said he has a history of mental illness and he does not want to go down without a fight.

"The suspect is suffering from mental illnesses, per individuals who know him. The suspect has made statements that he will not go down without a fight," said Asst. Police Chief Arnold Williams. "We are trying to negotiate and talk the suspect out for surrender."

Nearby school closed

Nearby Mason Elementary Middle School is closed due to the police situation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.