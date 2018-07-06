2 in custody after armed robbery at Troy 7-Eleven store

TROY, Mich. - Two people are in custody after an armed robbery Thursday at a Troy 7-Eleven.

Employees told police that two suspicious people entered the store at 3982 Crooks Road just before 4 p.m. and left after several minutes. One of the two reentered the store while the other waited outside the door.

The man inside the store placed several items on the counter before pulling out a gun he was holding under a towel, police said. He held it at the clerk and demanded she open the cash register. The clerk complied and the man took an unknown about of cash, police said.

Police said the man and the person waiting outside the store fled. Responding officers could not initially locate them, but they finally caught up with them and arrested the pair.

The two are awaiting charges.

