2 in custody after shooting in Greektown; no injuries reported

DETROIT - A verbal dispute escalated Saturday night and shots were fired in Greektown where two men were taken into custody.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Beaubien and Lafayette streets.

Authorities said a verbal dispute between three men escalated into a physical altercation. According to police, the suspects pulled out guns and several shots were fired.

The men fled the area.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man a short time later. Two weapons were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sound of gunfire was captured by a witness at the scene and posted to social media.

Watch the video below -- WARNING: There is graphic language and violence.

