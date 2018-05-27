Altercation leads to shots fired in Greektown

DETROIT - Shots were fired Saturday night after an altercation between several men turned violent in Greektown.

According to authorities, during an altercation between a group of men at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Beaubien and Lafayette streets, a man fired several shots and fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

The alleged shooter was apprehended by police and was transported to a detention center for processing.

The investigation is ongoing.

