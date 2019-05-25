News

2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road

Two of four survivors in critical condition

By Natasha Dado

Two of the four survivors are in critical condition and the other two suffered minor injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Two people died and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash this morning on M-14 near Ford Road, according to Michigan State Police. 

Two of the four survivors are in critical condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries. 

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on, police said. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.