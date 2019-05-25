2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14 near Ford Road

Two of the four survivors are in critical condition and the other two suffered minor injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Two people died and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash this morning on M-14 near Ford Road, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday after a wrong-way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head-on, police said.

Information from MSP Brighton Post regarding a double fatal traffic crash which occurred early this morning (2:04 am). Preliminary investigation indicates a wrong way driver on M-14 near Ford Rd struck a vehicle head on. 2 fatalities, 2 critical, 2 minor injuries. Updates to come — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

