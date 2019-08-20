2 killed in small plane crash near runway of Livingston County airport, officials say

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were killed Tuesday in a small plane crash near the runway of a Livingston County airport, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in a field near Tooley and West Highland roads, just east of I-96 in Howell Township, according to the Howell Area Fire Department.

Officials on the scene of a small plane crash in Livingston County on Aug. 20, 2019. (Joshua Daunt/WDIV)

Aerial footage shows the single-engine Rockwell Commander M200 crashed in a field next to a runway at Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed on the runway while taking off from the aiport.

Officials responded to a small plane crash Aug. 20, 2019, in Livingston County. (WDIV)

A small plane that crashed in a Livingston County field on Aug. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

At least 14 emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including Livingston County deputies and Howell firefighters.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, FAA officials said.

You can see aerial video of the crash scene below.

