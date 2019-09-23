2 men charged with stealing weed whips, frozen food from Harper Woods garage

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two men were arrested for stealing weed whips and frozen food from a garage in Harper Woods, police said.

Barry Shazier and Derrius Coleman were arrested Tuesday and were in possession of the stolen items, according to authorities.

Shazier and Coleman were arraigned Thursday in 32-A District Court on charges of larceny, entering a building without the owner's permission, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Shazier is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail, and Coleman is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

A pretrial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Barry Shazier (WDIV)

Derrius Coleman (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.