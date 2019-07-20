2 men charged with stuffing man into trunk of car, fatally shooting him in Detroit

DETROIT - Two men were in court Friday on charges they stuffed a man into the truck of a car and fatally shot him in Detroit, officials said.

Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson, 30, are charged in connection with the death of Diano Johnson, a member of Detroit's LGBTQ community.

Johnson's body was found June 21 at Leander Street and French Road on Detroit's east side, police said. His family had been frantically searching for him after he went missing for 48 hours, officials said.

Johnson had been shot multiple times and his brand new Camaro had been torched, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Brock and Wilson stuffed Johnson into the trunk of a car. A woman who was in the car told police she heard Brock pull Johnson from the trunk and fire several gunshots.

Brock's lawyer said Brock met Johnson on Facebook for a sexual encounter. He said the allegations are that Brock murdered Johnson to keep the encounter from being made public.

Brock and Wilson are each facing 20 charges, including murder, robbery, carjacking and felony firearms charges.

Brock's sisters were in court Friday, but didn't want to speak.

