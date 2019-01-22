2 men in SUV drive onto Oakland County lake, fall through ice

Two men decided to test the ice on an Oakland County lake on Monday and it didn't go so well.

The incident happened on Lake Oakland, between Waterford, Clarkston and Independence Township in Oakland County.

Police said an SUV drove out onto the ice and of course -- the vehicle broke through the ice and sank.

The two men made it out of the SUV alive. Witnesses told police they saw two people running from the vehicle.

Crews were trying to remove the SUV from the lake as of Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Ice fishermen rescued on Lake St. Clair -- watch:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.