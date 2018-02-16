2 men killed in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two men were killed Friday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Buena Vista Street, near the Lodge Freeway.

Police said two men in their 20s were standing on the sidewalk when a compact black SUV pulled up. Gunshots were fired from the SUV and both men were killed, officials said.

Police don't believe the men lived on the block.

The SUV fled east toward the Lodge Freeway.

It's unclear if bullets hit nearby homes, but there were no other reports of injuries, police said.

