2 men struck by Dodge Challenger in Royal Oak Township hit-and-run, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men were struck by a Dodge Challenger early Wednesday morning in a Royal Oak Township hit-and-run crash, police said.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 20000 block of Westview Avenue, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said the two men were struck by a Dodge Challenger that continued south on Westview Avenue toward Eight Mile Road.

The men had minor injuries, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, medical officials said.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots being fired into the air from the Challenger. Officials said nobody was shot, but one shell casing was found at the scene.

Police are searching for a man with a medium complexion.

The investigation continues.

