2 men walk out of Oakland County restaurant without paying bill, police say

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Lake Orion police are searching for two men accused of walking out of a restaurant without paying for their bill.

Restaurant employees said the men walked out on their $57 bill around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

One man was white or Hispanic, and was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds, officials said. He was wearing a red shirt and had a short, cropped, scruffy beard.

The other man was white with red hair and a beard, police said. He was about 6 feet tall and weighed around 240 pounds. He was wearing a green cap.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Lake Orion Police Department at 248-693-8323.

