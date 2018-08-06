2 men wanted for throwing firebomb inside liquor store on Detroit's east side

Detroit police said these two men are wanted for arson and attempted murder. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for two men who threw a firebomb into a liquor store on Detroit's east side, according to officials.

Police said two men went to the Pick-A-Snack liquor store at 4607 East 7 Mile Road around 5:30 p.m. July 10 and threw a firebomb inside before fleeing the scene.

There were four or five customers shopping in the store and two employees working at the time, police said.

Both men fled north on Caldwell Street, police said.

The men are wanted for arson and attempted murder, according to police. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The men are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

