2 Michigan State University trustees call for interim President John Engler to resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University's interim President John Engler has been facing calls for resignation.

"At this point in time, I'm saying John Engler is not the right leader for Michigan State University," said MSU trustee Dianne Byrum.

Byrum is one of two trustees publicly speaking out against Engler after his private emails suggesting Larry Nassar's first victim was looking for a kickback.

"He failed to apologize. He failed to admit his mistakes," Byrum said. "And that's just not what we need in a leader at MSU right now."

Byrum said Engler's comments were despicable and disparaging and MSU needs a leader who can help them move past this troubling time. Byrum doesn't believe Engler is the right person for the job.

"I can only control what I can control as one of the trustees. I can make my comments known," said Byrum. "I can be that voice of reason, I can push back when there's things that I don't agree with, and be very vocal and transparent. And that's what I'm attempting to do."

She's not the only trustee coming forward. Brian Mosallam called for Engler's resignation in a letter that said, "We need leadership that sets a tone of empathy and compassion towards our courageous survivors and re-embraces them as important members of our Spartan community."

The board of trustees will be meeting soon.

Engler did release a statement saying he looks forward to the board of trustees meeting to continue progress and efforts to move forward.

