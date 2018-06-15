Michigan State interim President John Engler releases statement after calls for him to resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University interim President John Engler released a statement Friday after Board of Trustees members called for him to resign.

Engler is under fire after emails show he criticized lawyers who represent imprisoned sports physician Larry Nassar's assault victims. Engler's emails suggested the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

After two trustees called for his resignation on Friday, Engler released this statement:

“I continue to look ahead. Whatever the tensions were before, we have successfully negotiated a settlement agreement -- something that is fair and equitable to both sides, and that both sides agreed to. We are now committed to continuing our efforts to strengthen sexual misconduct prevention on and off campus and to respond promptly to and appropriately if prevention fails.

I am looking forward to the Board of Trustee meeting next week where we will continue our progress and efforts to move forward. I believe actions matter, and that is how the success of our work will be determined.”

Trustee Dianne Byrum released a statement Friday calling Engler's comments in emails "despicable."

"The despicable and disparaging comments made about survivors by Interim President John Engler are completely unacceptable," reads Byrum's statement. "Yesterday I called upon the interim president to apologize for these hurtful remarks, he failed to do so, and therefore I have concluded he is no longer the right person to lead Michigan State University during this difficult period."

Trustee Brian Mosallam also released a statement Friday calling for Engler to resign.

"His misguided actions and comments have failed to reestablish trust and confidence in Michigan State University," reads Mosallam's statement.

READ: Michigan State Tustee Mosallam's full letter calling for Engler's resignation

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.