2 Novi men, Detroit man charged with targeting grocery store pharmacy, police say

CAPAC, Mich. - Two Novi men and a Detroit man have been charged after they broke into a grocery store, targeted the pharmacy and left empty-handed, according to police.

Officials Maliek Davis, 26, of Novi; Jalen Richardson, 25, of Novi; and Dezhon Colson, 23, of Detroit; broke into Fronney's Foods on Capac Road in St. Clair County.

Deputies were called to the store on a breaking and entering alarm and found that someone had used a pry bar to get into the store.

Police said the men went to the pharmacy area of the store in an attempt to steal medications, but the pharmacy has not been open for some time, so they left empty-handed.

Surveillance video gave deputies a description and license plate for the men's vehicle, police said.

About an hour later, St. Clair County officials got a message that the men had been pulled over by the Wixom and Walled Lake police departments, according to authorities.

The men were transported to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, where they are still being held, police said.

They are charged with breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of burglary tools and malicious destruction of property.

They're being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.