3 Novi men arrested after targeting grocery store pharmacy, leaving empty-handed, police say

CAPAC, Mich. - Three Novi men were pulled over and arrested after allegedly breaking into a grocery store, targeting the pharmacy and leaving empty-handed, according to police.

Officials said the men, ages 23, 25 and 26, broke into Fronney's Foods on Capac Road in St. Clair County.

Deputies were called to the store on a breaking and entering alarm and found that someone had used a pry bar to get into the store.

Police said the men went to the pharmacy area of the store in an attempt to steal medications, but the pharmacy has not been open for some time, so they left empty-handed.

Surveillance video gave deputies a description and license plate for the men's vehicle, police said.

About an hour later, St. Clair County officials got a message that the men had been pulled over by the Wixom and Walled Lake police departments, according to authorities.

The men were transported to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, where they are still being held, police said.

Officials said the men are expected to be charged with breaking and entering of a building with forced entry and malicious destruction of property.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Port Huron's 72nd District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.