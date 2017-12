DETROIT - Two people have been found dead inside a Detroit Public Lighting Authority building on the city's east side.

Officials said they believe the people were stealing copper from inside the building. They may have been electrocuted, officials said. The medical examiner will have to determine cause of death.

The building is on Raymond Avenue near Harper Avenue.

Detroit police are investigating.

