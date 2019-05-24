2 people shot following crash during music video shoot on Detroit's east side

Two people were shot May 24, 2019 near Edgewood and Elm in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that happened during a music video shoot.

The scene is on Edgewood and Erwin.

According to police, two vehicles hit each other. People inside the vehicles then started shooting at each other. Two people were shot. One is in critical condition. The other victim is in stable condition.

Two people were taken into police custody.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.