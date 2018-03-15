2 schools in Ferndale close suddenly today after third-party employee threatens to harm self

FERNDALE, Mich. - Two schools in Ferndale unexpected closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution after someone threatened to harm themselves on a school campus.

According to Superintendent Dania Bazzi, an employee of a third-party company that works with Ferndale Schools told a loved one of their intent to harm themselves on the campus of either Ferndale High School or Ferndale Middle School.

Police conducted thorough sweeps of the buildings, but the search could not be completed in time for the schools to open on time Thursday due to the size of the buildings.

The employee was found at their home.

“I want to very clear, there was no specific threat to the students, staff, or community of Ferndale,” Bazzi said. “We simply closed Ferndale Middle and High School today due to an abundance of caution.”

No other information was made available.

