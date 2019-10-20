2 shot, 1 stabbed multiple times during fight in Detroit

The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times and is in critical condition.

DETROIT - Two people were shot and one was stabbed multiple times after a fight in Detroit that happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the fight took place in the 18900 block of Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Two of the victims, a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were shot by an unknown person outside the location. Both are in stable condition.

The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

