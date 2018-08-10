2 wanted after woman critically injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

A woman was shot on Detroit's west side and is in critical condition. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman in her 40s is in critical condition Friday after being shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

Not much is known about the shooting, but the woman is expected to survive because the bullet missed vital organs, police said.

She was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Police are searching for a man and a woman driving a black Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.